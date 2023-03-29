Cultism, cybercrime prevalent in basic schools — Bobboyi

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has lamented the upsurge in cultism, cybercrime and other social vices in the nation’s education system.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, expressed the commission’s concerns over the ugly development while declaring open a stakeholders’ meeting on moral regeneration and re-orientation at basic education level Tuesday in Abuja.

Bobboyi, who likened cultism to the ancient Egyptian cult practised several centuries ago, said the trend is now springing up in Nigerian education system.

“Someone told me an ancient Egyptian cult has come into the system,” Bobboyi said, adding that such cult activity was last practised about 100 BC.

Speaking further, the UBEC Secretary said the event was organised to address the rising moral degeneration among young students in secondary schools.

“Over the years, there has been great concern over the degeneration of moral and overturn of values in our society. This is demonstrated in the many vices and negative behaviours such as stealing, drunkenness, financial crime known as yahoo-yahoo, truancy, violence, and many others.

“The disheartening aspect is that many of these vices are now prevalent in our schools, especially the basic education schools.

“The Universal Basic Education Commission as an agency of Government has the onus to re-order the situation as it has as one of its objectives…

“It is important to note that the basic education level is where learners are given the opportunity to equip themselves with moral values, skills and competencies that can assist them in effecting personal and community positive change. This is why the Commission has taken it upon itself to organise the stakeholders’ workshop with the school as its target,” he said.

On his part, Director, Teacher Development, UBEC, Mr Aleshin Olumayowa, said the meeting was a strategy deployed by the Commission to gather information, solicit advice and find a way forward to address the decadence of moral and value upturn at the basic education level.

“The Commission works in line with the goals of basic education which according to the National policy on Education is to inculcate values and raise morally upright individuals capable of independent thinking and who appreciate the dignity of labour.

“As you are aware of our mantra, ‘Education for all is the responsibility of all’, we all have the responsibility of ensuring that the children and youth in Nigeria follow the right path, develop good character which will make the country a better place for us all to live in. This is why representatives from different sectors of the Nigeria. society are present here today,” he said.

The event attracted representatives of heads of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), among other agencies.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Soji Oni, harped on a robust war against social vices through moral regeneration.

“Moral regeneration should be taught not only schools, but at home and also at worship centres,” he said.

