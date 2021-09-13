Cultists clash in Osun: Amotekun, JTF raid hideouts, arrests 11



There was panic in Owo-Ope area, Osogbo, Osun state, as suspected cultists clashed and killed one person.



The victim whose name was not confirmed as at the time of filing this report, was allege to be a member of a rival group of the cultists.



It was gathered that residents scampered for safety when the suspected cultists stormed the area, shooting guns sporadically.



It was learnt that the Amotekun corps and Joint Task Force (JTF), raided some of the hideouts of the suspects after the killing.



During the raid, the suspected cultists were said to have engaged the security in gun duel where one of them was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital.



It was gathered that ten suspects, who were later arrested in some of the hideout, were handed over to the police command.



The Commandant, Osun Security Network Agency/Amotekun Corps, Gen. Basheer Adewimbi (Rtd), who confirmed the incident, explained that the killings propelled the JTF and Amotekun to raid the hideouts of the suspected cultists.



According to him, the Amotekun corps and Joint Task Force (JTF), raided the hideout of the cultists to fish out the killers of the victim and the suspects engaged them in gun duel.



He said the suspect shot in the leg has been taken to the hospital while the other ten were handed over to the police for necessary action.