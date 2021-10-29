Cultural Day: Concerned citizen raise alarm over Anambra erosion menace

Chief Handel Okoli has raised the alarm over the state of erosion in Anambra State, saying if nothing is done, communities such Oko in Orumba North may be wiped out by erosion in the nearest future.

Okoli stated this while delivering a keynote address at the occasion marked 2021 Anambra Cultural Day Symposium, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, recently with the theme: “Taa Bu Gboo” meaning, it is not yet late.

The cultural day was organised by the Abuja chapter of the Anambra state Town People Association which is held every two years in Abuja with competition among town union members drawn from Anambra state within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “I can’t end this address without mentioning some critical issues facing our state. It is believed that the state has at least 900 active erosion sites. The pressure on successive governments of Anambra appears to be more on new roads, markets and general infrastructure. “However, these new roads create new erosion sites without proper drainage.”

Earlier, in his address, the president-general of the association, Chief Arinze Anadu (Nwachinemelu), enumerated the association’s plans for Ndi Anambra, among which were: empowerment of members in different trades and other areas of endeavour; provision of educational grants and scholarships, especially to indigent Ndi Anambra; job placement to Ndi Anambra in companies, ministries, agencies and industries and; partnership with government etc.

The chairman of the occasion, Chief Emeka Offor, represented AIG Chris Ezike (retd.), and Anambra state governor, Willie Obianor, was represented by Mrs. Agatha Manafa.

At the end of the competition Ekwulobia town union emerged first position, while Enuguagidi and Awkuzu town unions followed with second and third positions, respectively.