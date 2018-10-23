Cup Final: Rivers Angels conquer Ibom, lift federation diadem

Rivers Angels made it three titles on the trot with a 1-0 victory over last year’s victims Ibom Angels in the final of the AITEO Cup women’s competition at an impressive Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa on Tuesday evening.

Juliet Sunday got the goal that separated both teams as the Orange Girls fought tenaciously against their arch rivals as they did last year in Jos, only to again fall at the final hurdle against the neighbours.

The Angels of Garden City have now taken home the trophy eight times, more than six –time champions Pelican Stars and four –time winners Ufuoma Babes and Delta Queens. In fact, Sunshine Queens, who won in 2015, is the only team to have broken Rivers Angels’ stride since their dominion began in 2010.

A lively and eye –catching atmosphere could not be dampened by the downpour, as wildfire-raves-on-the-music-scene Olamide, Simi and homeboy Timaya wowed the crowd before kick –off.

Hours before the final match, President of the Nigeria Football Federation nd 1st Vice President of CAF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, alongside some of his Board members including 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, met with Governor Seriake Dickson at the Bayelsa State Government House. There were also Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, Mohammed Alkali, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Babagana Kalli, Aisha Falode, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Musa Duhu, Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Emmanuel Ibah.

AITEO CUP (WOMEN’S COMPETITION)

PAST WINNERS

1992: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1993: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1994: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1995: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1996: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1997: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1998: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1999: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2000: FCT Queens (Abuja)

2001: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2002: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2003: NO COMPETITION

2004: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2005: Nassarawa Amazons (Lafia)

2006: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2008: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2009: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2010: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2011: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2012: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2013: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2014: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2015: Sunshine Queens (Akure)

2016: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2017: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2018: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

