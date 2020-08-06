CUPP condemns attack on Revolution Now protesters

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned attacks on peaceful #Revolution Now protesters across the country.

The National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh in a press release issued on Wednesday said Nigeria is a democratic state, as such, citizens are afforded with the constitutional right to engage in peaceful protests.

He called on the presidency to hold the police and other security agencies accountable for the incessant violence and infringement of the rights of the masses.

According to him, Nigeria has since been liberated from the deadly claws of military regime and extra judicial killings.

“We strongly call on Mr. President to ensure that the blazing light of democracy handed over to him by the same electorate is not used as a furnace in roasting their lives.

“If only the brutal actions of security agents in crushing the peaceful protesters can be urgently applied in Southern Kaduna and North East that are under heavy bandits and terrorists attacks, the perennial, elongated and worsening security situation in these areas would be solved.

“The essence of freedom of expression and of the press is for those who may not have their way on crucial national issues should at least have their say. Nigerians demand good governance and dividends of democracy not carnage, “ he said.