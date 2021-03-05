CUPP dissolves state chapters

The national leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has dissolved all State Chapters of the Coalition with immediate effect.

The National Secretary, CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said activities of the Coalition in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are hereby suspended till further notice.

He said all stakeholders in the democratic process including State Governments, civil society organizations and the nation’s development partners should please take note.

According to him, CUPP is being repositioned at the State level in our collective efforts in building a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic nation.

“All matters relating to the Coalition should be directed to the national leadership in Abuja,”he said.

Related

No tags for this post.