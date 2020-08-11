CUPP lauds Judgment setting aside deregistration of 22 political parties

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal to set aside 22 political parties deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinforced Nigerians confidence in the judiciary, rule of law and due process.

Chairman, Contact and Mobilization and Member, Steering Committee, CUPP, Rev Olusegun Peters in a press release issued in Abuja on Monday said it is victory for democracy and a giant step forward in consolidating the nation’s constitutional governance.

According to him, the landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal has further reinforced Nigerians confidence in the judiciary, rule of law and due process.

He said it has proved that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of all aggrieved people in the quest for a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic nation.

He further said it is obvious that INEC erred by hastily deregistering political parties in flagrant violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the Electoral Act as amended.

He said Nigeria is a nation governed by the rule of law, not rule of might that breeds dictatorship and autocracy.

“With this judgment of the Court of Appeal, affected political parties look forward to participating in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“The judgment is sweet music in the ears of all lovers of democracy in Nigeria. Nigerians demand widening of the political horizon not stifling it results to do-or-die politics as being witnessed in Edo State governorship poll.

“CUPP will continue to champion good governance, social justice and restoration of genuine democracy in Nigeria. It is a task that must be done in the interest of the nation. We are all in it together,” he said.