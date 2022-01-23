Curb menace of Kwarawa boys in Misau

In Misau local government area of Bauchi state burglary, theft, and snatching of valuable items have become the order of the day, leaving residents at the mercy of the hooligans.





Communities like Federal Low Cost, Jajadi, Mangari, Area One, Galdimari, Marshall Road, among many others, have been major hideouts for criminals and hooligans, forcing the residents to sleep with only one eye open. These criminal activities cannot be quelled without the mention of a dreaded group, “Kwarawa,” who began their dastardly acts since 2015 general elections in the metropolitan city of Misau.



The Kwarawa boys attack their victims in broad daylight, snatching phones and other valuables. Findings reveal that some highly placed individuals in Misau support the Kwarawa boys atrocities through paying for their bails at the police stations and courts thereby compromising the fight against crimes and criminalities.



On December 31, 2021, the Kwarawa gang group entered Misau GSM phone Market (Kasuwan Tsaye), beating people with heavy weapons which resulted to many casualties. Some victims were admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Azare for treatment. The hoodlums stole many valuable items. Again on Wednesday, January 6, 2022, the Kwarawa boys beat up a member of Yan Committee (vigilante group), who later died while receiving treatment at FMC, Azare.

The administration of Governor Bala Mohammed on assumption of office in May 2019 vowed to tackle criminalities including the dreaded ‘Yan Sara Suka (political thugs).

Governor Bala has shown clearly that his administration places premium on the security of its citizenry, as it has made sustained efforts in tackling security challenges in the state. With 50 patrol vehicles purchased and distributed to police, military, and other sister agencies, the establishment of the security trust fund, formation of a rapid security response team, among many other efforts show how focused and determined Governor Bala is on security matters.

Therefore, we urge the governor to launch a new security outfit, “Operation Gyaran Tarbiyya”, in Misau in order to curb the menace of Kwarawa boys and ‘Yan Sara Suka in the state.There is the need for all and sundry to join hands with government and security agencies across the state to fight crime by divulging information with a view to fishing them out. There is a saying, “Criminals should be punished”.

Inuwa Muhammad Goje,Misau local government area,Bauchi state