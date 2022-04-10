Curbing corruption and enforcing behavioural change in S/east

In the South-east various interest groups are calling for an end to corruption and change of attitude towards negativities in the society. OKECHUKWU ONUEGBU reports on one of such gatherings that brought the clergy and stakeholders together for the common cause.

Stakeholders in the South-east part of the country have advocated behavioural change as antidote to curb corrupt practices across families, private and public institutions in Nigeria.

The stakeholders spoke at Awka, the Anambra state capital during an advocacy consultation meeting held under the theme ‘Promoting Accountability and Anti-corruption through Behavioural Change Approaches’.

The event which attracted religious leaders from Islam, Christianity and traditional religions, was organised by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Muslim Community (UNNMC) in conjunction with Mambayya House, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies Bayero University, Kano and sponsored by MacArthur Foundation, as part of efforts to sanitise the country of corruption with focus on the five states in the South-east geopolitical region.

From one speaker to another

According to the UNNMC programme officer, Mr Adeyemo Nurudeen, the programme was aimed at promoting accountability and transparency among individuals and institutions in the country with a view to having a corrupt-free society.

Nurudeen, who said it was necessary because corruption had became a bane to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, emphasised that with the support of all, the monster would be totally eradicated.

According to him, “We would also be going to schools to educate our children on why and how to be corrupt free. We are not doing this on religious ground because corruption does not know any religion. It is affecting everyone. It has eaten deeper into the fabrics of our nation. We must unite with a better approach to eradicate it,” he stated.

In a welcome address, the director, UNNMC, Dr M. A. Saddiq, represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Chuks Anyachonkeya, described corruption as a man-made cancaworm bedevilling the society.

“We must join hands to fight it because we know that what is right is right and whatever is wrong is wrong. We are all one and should use our collective efforts to curb it so that Nigeria society can become good and enjoyable to all. It is affecting all of us. That is why we must stand to fight it individually and collectively.

Also speaking, a pastor, Rev Emmanuel Okoroafor, identified lack of the fear of God, over-ambitious, quest to acquire title, under-payment, unemployment, poverty and greed as causes of corruption.

“If we can respectively ask ourselves one pertinent question which is: ‘how do I think Nigeria will become if everyone behaves the same way I behave’. There is a general believe that everyone is corrupt because our society is corrupt. That is an error. We are the light and shouldn’t allow ourselves to be corrupted. People engage in corrupt practices because they assume that since others are into it, they too will join. But we should not assume that it is a norm and join.

“One person can stand out to say I won’t do it because others are doing it. If you are not corrupt, have nothing to do with corrupt people. If you do it today and move on smartly, what would become of you tomorrow? A day is coming when we would definitely render an account of our activities on earth. It is duty of our parents to ask questions when their children return home with expensive things. This is better than praising them. It is the duty of society to ask questions when our children return with new vehicles and others. We must probe into what they do to find out how they begot those things rather than giving them titles,” he stated.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Yoruba Community in Nsukka, Alh Abdulfatai Olobaoke, implored the government to enact strigent laws against corruption as well as constantly implement it on all irrespective of social or religious powers in the society.

“People engage in corrupt practices because of lack of shame and because they don’t have the fear of God. It is incumbent on government to make laws that can help to curb it. They must also stand to enforce the law always on anyone that is corrupt as deterrent to others,” Olobaoke noted.

Death sentence advocated

Supporting the argument, an African Traditional Religious adherent, Chief Sunday Onuigbo, observed that people indulge in corruption due to lack of love; therefore, he and urged the government to make it a death sentence so that whoever would be caught in the act could be shot dead immediately.

“The government should set the rules and orders and individuals who fail to adhere to them in any form should be killed. Once there is evidence that someone steals, such a person should be shot dead. Stealing is part of corruption. Those who claim to be jack of all trades but masters of none are also corrupt. All kinds of corrupt practices in government and private institutions should be treated equally. That is the only way we can put a stop to that,” Onuigbo maintained.

More contributions

Contributing, a Muslim cleric, Mallam Musa Hamza, enjoined religious leaders to encourage their members who are righteous to aspire to hold religious offices so as to sanitise the system with laws and policies that promote good governance and fear of Allah.

To Pastor Isaac Opayinka, the sure way to end corruption in Nigeria is when people learn to change attitudes from bad to good.

“If you zero your minds that Nigeria will never be better, you will never do good things to see it getting better. The Bible says that heart of man is desperately wicked. Corruption is most pronounced now because our youths no longer care about having peace of mind. People want to make it by all means because of fear of unknown.

“That is fear of what could happen tomorrow if they loose the opportunity to make it now. But our parents during their time refrained from what would prevent them from having peace of mind at last. I want to encourage our religious leaders to continue preaching the word everywhere they find themselves. We must not relent until we will back the hearts of our youths,” he added.

In their separate contributions, concerned parents, Mr Akintola Akeem Akinwale and Mr Alfred Ajayi, adviced that the training should be stepdown to pupils and students across schools in Nigeria in order to catch them at younger age for better generations ahead.