Cure: Redeem Covid-19 promise to scientists, lecturer tells FG

A lecturer at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, on Friday in Aba called on the federal government to redeem its promise to scientists on finding a cure for Covid-19.

The federal government had, in February 2020, promised a reward of N36 million for any scientist or group of scientists who could find a cure for Covid-19.

Ezeibe spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his first prize-winning entry for the university at the 2022 Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Science, Technology and Innovation Expo held in Abuja on March 14.

Ezeibe’s entry at the expo organised by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation was Medicinal Synthetic Aluminium Magnesium Silicate (MSAMS).

Ezeibe’s MSAMS claims of cure for HIV and Covid-19 was disputed by some researchers in Nigeria, but some American researchers and scientists attested to its efficacy.

Ezeibe, a professor of Clinical Virology, said his formulation, the Medicinal synthetic Aluminium Magnesium Silicate (MSAMS), is an Antiviral, Anti-tumor medicine that cures HIV and Covid-19.

He said the medicine is also an adjuvant, a substance that potentiates other medicines and also prevents and even cures antimicrobial resistant infections.

Ezeibe said he had won the competition for the third time consecutively by showing how his medical formulation could quickly cure Covid-19.

“My entry was proof that the medicinal synthetic aluminium magnesium silicate is an antiviral medicine.

“It is also an Anti-tumor medicine and an Adjuvant that potentiates other medicines so prevents and even cures Antimicrobial resistant infections. As an update I added “Plus Quick cure for COVID-19,″ he said.

He also said the formulation had been peer-reviewed in 32 scientific journals worldwide, saying that the reviews showed the formulation’s capacity to cure different diseases.

He said MSAMS research and formulation had received seven patents, discussed in seven international conferences across Africa and America and had been supported by eight postgraduate degree projects verifying the claims.

“The government said any Nigerian who invented a medicine that can cure Covid-19 would be given a cash reward of N36 million. Now that I have discovered a quick cure, the federal government should keep its promise to motivate researchers.

“The government should not renege, but should also announce to the world that we have got the cure and go ahead to commercialise it.”