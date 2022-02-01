Currency in circulation reaches highest level of $3.33trn in December, 2021

Currency in circulation in Nigeria rose by N1.15 trillion in 2021 to N3.33 trillion as of December 2021 its highest level on record, according to statistics obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website.

Currency in circulation can also be thought of as currency in hand because it is the money used throughout a country’s economy to buy goods and services.

According to the data, Nigeria’s currency in circulation increased by 39.4 percent in the year compared to N2.91 trillion recorded as of the end of the previous year.

Credit to the private sector hit its highest level in December 2021, reaching N35.73 trillion from N30.15 trillion recorded as of December 2020, representing a N5.58 trillion increase in one year.

This could be attributed to a combination of the Central Bank’s policies, innovation in technology and the surge in the number of FinTechs in the lending space.

In the same vein, credit to the government also increased by N1.33 trillion in 2021, rising to N13.73 trillion as of December 2021 from N12.4 trillion recorded as of the previous year.

The increase in bank credit is in line with the CBN’s mandate to give the real sector easy access to credit in order to ensure economic stability having suffered from a recession in the previous year during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the recent MPC communique released by the CBN, the apex bank disbursed N75.99 billion to support the cultivation of over 383,000 hectares of maize, rice and wheat during the 2022 dry season, between November and December 2021, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). This brings the cumulative disbursements under the Programme to N927.94 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.