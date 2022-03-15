Custodian Investment records 14% revenue growth, pays 50 kobo dividend

Custodian Investment Plc has recorded a revenue growth of 14 percent for its financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The audited accounts of the group, released in Lagos, indicated that gross revenue increased by 14 percent to N85.7 billion, after adjusting for non-recurring one-time gain from prior year’s result. Profits from continuing ordinary operations recorded 18 percent growth while net asset per share grew by 16 percent to 937 kobo.

The company’s shareholders’ fund also grew by 16 percent from N47.6 billion to N55.1 billion. The company is to pay dividends totaling to N3.24 billion, amounting to 50 Kobo per share during the year.

The report showed that major business segments posted appreciable revenue and profit growths despite the challenging operating environment.

In line with the tradition of the company on the payment of regular dividends to its shareholders, the directors recommended the payment of a final dividend of 40 kobo per share on every 50 kobo share of the company, having paid an interim dividend of 10 kobo per share in September 2021, thus taking the total dividend paid on the result for financial year 2021 to 50 kobo per share.