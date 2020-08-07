Customer sues DStv, demands N5m compensation over subscription

An Ibadan-based law firm, Peters Ike Adonu And Co. (Zion Chambers), has dragged MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv, to court over its alleged refusal to renew its subscription after payment had been made.

The law firm in a letter dated 7th of July 2020, entitled, “Demand for Apology And Compensation For Refusal To Renew subscription after Payment Was Made” to the managing director of MultiChoice, stated that Zion Chambers “paid for DSTV subscription on 30th of June and till date cannot access any programme.”

In the letter, the law firm accused MultiChoice of “outrageous billing of its customers without proper information to allow them plan for alternative.”

The law firm demanded that MultiChoice “should pay damages of N5million for barring them from accessing any programme after making necessary payment that was required.

“I write to inform you that on 30th of June 2020, our principal in chambers who is a customer of your company for over ten years, using decoder No: 411… in our law firm paid for DSTV subscription through his Fidelity Bank APP, as it was his usual practice. On logging in to his bank APP, he went through the make a bill payment to the category and he chose Cable TV and chose biller as DSTV subscription.

“He checked for the available plans under the DSTV subscription and realised that the plan he paid for a month before “ACCESS” at the price of N1, 900 was no longer available. He chose from the displayed plan “XTRAVIEW ACCESS” which was listed for the price of N2, 255 and he paid for the subscription.

“Till the time of writing this letter, the office decoder’s subscription remains unrenewed, thereby barring us from accessing any program on our decoder. In view of the above, we hereby demand for adequate compensation for your refusal to renew our subscription after we have done our part of making the payment for the available ACCESS as displayed,” the letter read in part.