Customers owing ₦1.5bn water supply bill in Benue – GM

General Manager of the Benue State Water Board (BSWA) Gideon A. Shenge, Tuesday said water consumers in the state are indebted to the board in the sum of N1.5 billion .



Shenge who spoke in an interview with journalists in his office in Makurdi, expressed worry that nonpayment of water bills resulted to a lot of challenges in the water supply chain , especially the Benue state capital.

He said running on diesel was a serious problem and the plant most at times had to be shut down due to lack of the product. aHe added that the board through the ministry is eindebted to the contractor supplying diesel for the water treatment plant.



He decried the attitude of some government officials who refused to pay bills for water supplied to their houses, adding that he had a running battle with one of the official who threatened to report him to the governor because he insisted that the bill must be paid.

“Our bill per month is just ₦2000, and cost per water tank is ₦2500, so I wonder why people find it difficult to pay.



The board generated between ₦500 thousand to ₦1million and that alone is not enough to sustain the water supply in the state,” he stated.

The Supervising Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment Victor Ukaha, who corroborated the story said due to lack of electricity, the water treatment plant was forced to operate strictly on diesel and due to lack funds, the plant produces less than 50 cubic metres of water every day.



He said due to lack of funds to pay electricity bills, the water treatment plant in Makurdi was disconnected from the public power supply about two months ago by the Jos Electricity Distribution JED company.

“We are indebted to Jos Electricity Distribution Company to the tune of 40 million naira for several years and they had to cut the light.”