Customs arrest smugglers in Imo

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C Owerri of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made some remarkable arrests.

Speaking with newsmen when the Executive Committee and some members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

paid a courtesy visit to him, the Comptroller of the zone, Comptroller Olusimire K.K. mentioned the items recovered from the smugglers now in their cell as: two Magnum tata pump action rifles concealed in the vehicle; 4,375 rounds of ammunition; 1,160 Codiene drug of different types with no NAFDAC No; about 300 pieces of Tramadol (all banned drugs); Army vests, about 200 pieces; and about 445 bags of rice covered with bags of palm kernel shells carried in a lorry.

Olusimire, who disclosed that the suspects were caught at different locations within and around the zone, commended journalists for their

prompt response each time they were called upon to come and report the activities of criminals.