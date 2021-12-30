Customs begins basic training for new recruits January 10











The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced the commencement of its six months basic training for its new intake beginning January 10th 2022, an electronic statement by the Public Relations Officer, Comptroller Joseph Attah said.



It explained that those enlisted and documented into the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are on grade levels 03, 04, 06 and 08.



Attah said the six-month training programme will take place at the agency’s training colleges in Kano and Lagos.



The document noted “to that end, all affected candidates on grade levels 03, 04 and 06 are requested to arrive the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, while those on Grade Level 08 are to report same date at the Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos.



It however warned recruits “to note that any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme will attract severe penalties, which may include outright dismissal/eviction from the college.



Please also note that arrival at the designated college, according to the specified levels above, on Sunday, 9th January, 2022 is mandatory as training commences on Monday, 10th January 2022.”

