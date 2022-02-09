Customs burst cartel, seizes N3bn elephant tusks, pangolin

A cartel that specializes in smuggling contrabands in the Lekki area of Lagos has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with N3.1 billion worth of pangolin scales and elephant tusks.

The animal products were discovered inside a Siena bus with registration number KRD 541 HH in the Lekki suburb, according to the Customs.

Displaying the products before journalists Wednesday in Lagos, the outgoing National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Comptroller Joseph Attah, who represented the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), disclosed that the seizure was made on the 2nd of February, 2022 in the Lekki area by men of the CGC Strike Force.

He explained: “On the 2nd of February, 2022, upon credible intelligence, the CGC’s Strike Force stormed Lekki area of Lagos and intercepted one Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KRD 541 HH with chassis: STDZA23C955338572 suspected to be loaded with un-Customs goods.

“Immediately, the vehicle with its content, including 4 occupants (all Nigerians) were taken to the station and detained.

“Upon 100 joint physical examinations, the following items were found: fifteen sacks of Pangolin scales and four sacks of elephant tusks. The total quantity of Elephant tusks intercepted is 145kg while the total quantity of Pangolin scales is 839.4kg with a total value of N3, 155,667,500.00.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission, targeting the illegal trade of wildlife from Africa to Asia.