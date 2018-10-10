Customs CG redeploys, makes new appointments

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) has approved the appointments of 4 Officers in acting capacity and redeployment of 13 others.

This is in a bid to rejig the Service for optimum performance.

In a statement signed by the NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah, those appointed in acting capacities are: Assistant Comptroller – General of Customs Sanusi Umar appointed Ag.

Deputy Comptroller – General of Customs in-charge of Human resources & Development (HRD), Comptroller, Musa Jibrin – Ag.

ACG Finance, Administration and Technical Services (FATS), Comptroller Abdullahi Babani – Ag.

ACG, Tariff & Trade (T&T) and Comptroller Christopher Odibu – Ag.

ACG Zone B HQ.

The officers affected by the redeployment include: DCG, Aminu Dangaladima moved from Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection (E,I&I) to FATS, DCG, Ronke Olubiyi from HRD to Strategic Research & Policy (SR&P), DCG, Augustine Chidi from SR&P to E,I&I, ACG, David Chikan from HRD to Commandant, Command & Staff College, Gwagwalada, ACG, Bukar Amajam from E,I&I to Zone C HQ, ACG, Kaycee Ekekezie from T&T to Zone A HQ, ACG, Aminu Dahiru from Zone A HQ to E,I&I, ACG, Fatade Aderenle from Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentive (E, FTZ & I,I.) to HRD and ACG, Ibrahim Maikarfi from FATS to Headquarters.

Other affected officers included: Ag.

ACG, Emmanuel Udo-Aka from Zone HQ to SR&P, Ag.

ACG, Modupe Aremu from SR&P to E, FTZ & I,I, Comptrollers, ZA Abdullahi from Ondo/Ekiti to Oyo/ Osun and FE Ohanyere from E, FTZ & I,I.

to Ondo/Ekiti.

While giving approval for the appointments and redeployments, the CGC was optimistic that the affected Senior Officers will bring on board that extra push that will enable the Service not only sustain the offensive against smugglers but increase the tempo and enhance revenue generation for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.