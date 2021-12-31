Customs commences training for recruits

The Nigeria Customs Service is set to commence basic training for its recently enlisted and documented candidates.

The six months training programme, which will take place in Customs training colleges in Kano and Lagos, will commence on Monday, 10th January, 2022.

According to a statement signed by the Service spokesman, Comptroller John Attah, all documented candidates of Grade Levels 03, 04 and 06 are requested to arrive at the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, a week following the New Year holiday on the 9th of January. Similarly, those of Grade 08 are equally required to report at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Further, the recruits are urged to shun any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme, as failure to do so would attract severe penalties, which may include outright dismissal and eviction from the college.

The release warned the recruits against missing the mandatory arrival date, noting that failure to adhere to the date stipulated wouldn’t be tolerated.