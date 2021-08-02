Customs FOU Zone ‘C’ intercepts 6 containers of unprocessed timber, arrests 2

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ said it intercepted three trucks conveying six 6×20ft containers of logs of unprocessed timber.

Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘C’, Ag. ACG Olusemire Kayode who displayed the seized containers at the zonal headquarters, Port Harcourt on Monday disclosed that two suspects were also arrested.

He noted that the exportation of unprocessed timber contravenes schedule 6 of the Extant Common External Tariff (CET) adding that deforestation comes with negative effects such as desert encroachment and environmental degradation.

He explained “On July 16, 2021 at about 2.00pm, one of the surveillance teams of FOU Zone ‘C’, acting on credible intelligence trailed and intercepted three trucks conveying 6×20ft containers of logs of rough timber along industrial road, Port- Harcourt.

We also arrested two suspected smugglers who were attempting to export the unprocessed logs but they have been released on administrative bail.”

He gave the marks and numbers of the containers to include MSCU-3470637, MSDU-1497355, MEDU-9739916, MEDU-5627573, MSDU-6248794 and MEDU-6792783.