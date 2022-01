The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Tin Can Island Port Command said it generated a sum total of N493.7 billion in 2021.

The area controller, Mba Musa, said the command also contraband items worth N607.35 billion during the year.

Musa said 20 suspects and a vessel were detained in connection with the seized items.

The seized items include two automatic rifles with 164 rounds of live ammunition which were intercepted in a 40ft container