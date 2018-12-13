Customs impounds N379m Indian hemp from Ghana

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 3,792 parcels of Indian hemp of worth N379.2 million and smuggled into the country from Ghana.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Controller of the unit, Comptroller Aliyu Muhammed said the drugs were seized along the borders of Idiroko and Oyo axis with two suspects arrested.

Aliyu, who described the seizure as “special”, said it was one of the largest so far made in the history of the unit and was achieved as a result of his officers diligence and uncompromising stance against smuggling of hard drugs.

He said, “I look at this seizure as a gift for Nigeria because if our officers will not compromise and will be in the sun and rain to bring this type of seizure not because they are going to smoke it but the effect that will cause Nigerians by those who will take it.

“The responsibility of Customs is not only for revenue generation, it is also concerned about the health of Nigerians. You can imagine the danger on somebody taking this; either robbery or kidnapping. If you leave this kind of seizures for thugs going for campaign, we don’t know how many atrocities they are going to commit.”

He said the command also intercepted 39,664 bags of smuggled rice amounting to 66 trailers along the creeks and 34 units of vehicles.

Other seizures include 2,887kg of vegetable oil; 2,520 pieces of textiles; five 20 feet containers of unprocessed wood; 1,439 used tyres; 2,837 cartons of poultry products; 180 pieces of compressor and 710 cartons of tramadol.

The items, which were seized at different locations within the last four months, according to him, are worth N2.7 billion.

