Customs impounds N54m contraband in Kano, Jigawa

The Nigeria Customs Service CGC Strike Force Team, Zone B,says it has impounded Contraband items of Duty paid Value of over fifty four Million Naira (54,060,919.00) in the last three Months in kano and Jigawa Axis.

The Strike Force Coordinator Deputy Comptroller Oseni Aliyu Olorukoba disclosed this while displaying the seized items to journalist in Kano Tuesday.

The Deputy Comptroller explained that the contraband items seized items from smugglers, included exotic vehicles, 279 Bags of 50kg para-boiled long grain rice, foreign vegetable oil, 20 Bails of Second Hand Clothes ,675 Cartons of foreign tomatoes, and 1517 Cartons of foreign Soap with a total street value of N54,060,919.00

He however stated that operatives of the service impounded Honda 2020 model, disguised, with a police plate number to beat Customs, but failed and were aprehended by there officials .

“There is no hiding place for smugglers, whose stock in illegitimate trade to deprive the Federal Government of the expected revenue from imported items”

The Deputy Comptroller noted that the street value of the seized Honda 2020 model is over Nine million Naira ( N9,640,267.00)

“If he had not been caught, he would have deprived Nigeria of the payment of 35 per cents Customs duty to the Federal Government.”

Deputy Comptroller solicited the support of the media in Sensitizing traditional rules and other stakeholders so that they will pass the message to the larger society, with the aim of joining the Vanguard of Shunning all Smuggling Activities for the well being of the nation.

The Strike Force Zone B Coordinator added the Nigeria Customs service would relent in going after Smugglers, saying they have no hiding place at the task force Zone B axis.