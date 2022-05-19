Customs in Kebbi seizes N27m goods in 14 days

Barely two weeks after Kamba land border in Kebbi state was reopened by the federal government, the Nigeria Customs Service has seized food items worth N27.669 million.

The vigilance by the Customs operatives led to the interception of one fully loaded trailer with bags of grains with registration number, JEG 27 XB by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service along Kamba – Bunza road.

The Comptroller of Customs in charge of Kebbi state command, Joseph Attah, while briefing journalists on the activities of his command on the ongoing month of May, stated that physical examination of the Daf Truck revealed that it contains 800 bags of sorghum with a duty paid value of N6.220 million.

He added that in the last two weeks, from 1st day of May to 15th of May, 2022, the command seized 209 jerricans of (5,225 litres) of PMS, 18 jerry cans (450 litres) of AGO, one Daf Truck used to convey 39 bags of foreign parboil rice, five cartons of medicaments and ten bales of second hand clothing.

The Duty Paid Value of all the items during the period under review according to Mr. Attah is N27.669 million, and this amount which was generated from the auction sales of PMS and AGO has been paid into the federal government coffers.

