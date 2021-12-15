Customs intercept 550 rounds of pump action catridges smuggled into Nigeria



The joint Border Patrol Team sector 3, north central of the Nigeria Customs service Wednesday said it’s team has intercepted 550 pump action live catridges smuggled into the country.

The live catridges were concealed in 25 pices of black Bacco bags and intercepted in Benue state while being conyed in a commercial bus to Taraba.



The driver of the bus and a suspect were also arrested.

The JBOD covers Kwara, Niger, Benue and Kogi states.

Addressing reporters in Iloriin , the coordinator of the joint border patrol team ,Olusegun Peters , said the team also made 49 seizures with duty paid valued of N29, 273,300 million..

Peters listed the sezures made to include: 1,251 Jeri cans of 25 liters each of PMS (31,273liters),751 Bags of foreign par boiled Rice, 9 Used Vehicles, 550 live cartridges as earlier mentioned above,7 Bales of second clothing,1 Motorcycles used as a means of conveyance of PMS and also used smuggling surveillance”





He warned” those who want to use this yuletide period to make money by smuggling prohibited items should think twice as our officers have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny smugglers freedom of action”.



“Today, the Sector is showcasing the strategic and remarkable seizures oI large quantity of ammunition of f550) cartridges contained in (22 packs of 25 pieces each. This landmark seizure was made around Benue axis of the sector, due to surveillance and determination of our operatives.

“Based on intelligence report, the sector intercepted a commercical bus around junction, Adikpo in Benue State heading to Taraba State. On searching the vehicle, (2) black Bacco sacks found to contain pump action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“The Ammunition, driver and the suspect were arrested immediately and brought to Sector 3 Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara state, alter preliminary investigation, as the law of jurisdiction demands, they were all handed over to Nigeria Police Force, Benue State for further investigation.It might interest you to know that Arms and Ammunition is classified under schedule four of absolute Prohibition list of the Common lixternal Tarifof Nigeria Customs Service- HS Code 9306.”This epic seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country. Should 550 rounds of live ammunition escaped intothe Country and fall into wrong hands, the consequences will be devastating”, he said .

