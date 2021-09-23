Customs intercept N41m contraband in Kano, Jigawa within 3 months





The Nigeria Custom Service, Kano, Jigawa command says it has intercepted contraband items of over fourty one million Naira ( N41,398,000.00) from July 2021 to date.



The Comptroller of NSC, Kano jigawa command Suleiman Pai, made the disclosure while briefing Journalists in Kano Thursday.

He noted that the Command was Steadfast in enforcing the policy of federal government which bans the importation of Rice and some other foreign products Aimed at saving Nigeria’s Local Industries from Crushing Down.



He said it was disturbing and Alarming the manner at which some unpatriotic citizens engaged themselves in Smuggling of Contraband items into the country despites efforts put in place by the federal Government to Bring an end to insecurity and other Challenges.



“We have carried out Enforcement duties with utmost professionalism ,Caution and intelligence gathering ,and we urge the public to countinue to cooperate with the Nigerian Custom Service in the implementation of Government Fiscal Policies to help Curb Smuggling Activities”



He further stated that the Contraband items Seized includes 707Bags of Foreign Rice, 155 Bales of Second Hand Clothes, 16 Jerry cans of vegetables oil, 150 Cartons of Spaghetti, 231 Caritons of Milky Creamer and 8 Cartons of Macaroni.

Others were 30 packs of mosquito coil, 29 Cartons of Coucous ,10 Cartons of Tiger Head Batteries, 6 Cartons of Sacks of Snuff Made Ghana and 185 Cartons of Unregistered and Expired Drugs .



He also revealed that the Command was able to Generate the Sum of Over sixteen billion Naira (N16,909, 520, 467) from January 2021 to August 2021.





He commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and Commitment which was yeilding Positive Results.



The seized unregistered and Expired Drugs were handed over to the State Coordinator of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control NAFDAC Alhaji Shaba Mohammad for further investigation and necessary Action.

Shaba Mohammad Aplauded the Harmonious working Relationship between NAFDAC and the Nigerian Custom Service, Stressing that the Tempo would be Maintained.