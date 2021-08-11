Customs intercepts 39,000 litres of diesel concealed in sawdust

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) in the north central zone, have intercepted a Kebi bound truck concealing 39,000 litres of diesel with sawdust.

The seized products were packaged in 60 litres each and concealed with sawdust in polythene sacks.

The coordinator of JBPT, in the zone, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara state while briefing newsmen on the seizures made by the team between April and August 20, 2021.

“Gentlemen of the press, Smugglers have continued to advance with their technques of snuggling.

“They (smugglers) have resorted to using sacks to smuggle petroleum products. A team of officers deployed to Lokoja axis of the sector, arrested a truck with registration No. FST 102 XT along Lokoja-Abuja highway transporting 650 bags of 60 litres each of diesel concealed with sawdust.

“While conveying the said goods to Sector 3 headquarters, Ilorin, the truck was involved in an accident around Egbe in Kogi state and the seizing officers had to transfer the goods to another vehicle. The truck and the two suspects were handed over to Egbe Police station in Kogi state,” he stated.

The comptroller said streamline measures, professional skills, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategies adopted by the team had yielded positive results which had led to 82 seizures of different items within the period under review.

“These include: 650 sacks of 60 litres each of diesel (39,000 liters), 1,735 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kg each, 1,415 Jeri cans of 25 liters of petroleum products each (36,525 litres), 33 used vehicles, 12 bales of worn clothing, and 10 motorcycles, with the total Duty Paid Value of N92, 547,752.00.”

The comptroller, who warned the criminal elements operating in the zone to desist, announced that, “Since my assumption of duty late last year, under my leadership, we have seized 154, 404 litres of petroleum product with a duty paid value of N91, 236,450).”

Photo caption

(1) A truck with Registration No FST 102 XT from Kebbi State concealing 39,000 litres of diesel in polythene sacks was intercepted by the JBPT along Abuja -Lokoja High Way .

(2) The Coordinator JBPT, Olugboyega Peters, conducting journalists round the sizures made at the Nigeria Customs Service Area Command , Ilorin Wednesday.