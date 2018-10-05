Customs intercepts military hardware along Ijebu-Ode expressway

The Nigeria Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ has intercepted a bus carrying two big sacks containing military uniforms and boots along the Ijebu-Ode expressway.

The white Hiace bus which belongs to Chimezie Motors, Nigeria Limited with registration number: JJT 905 XB, was intercepted on Wednesday.

Mohammed Aliyu, the customs unit boss, told journalists in Lagos yesterday that the military wares were arrested after a security tip-off from concerned Nigerians.

“This is national security.

Though they are not much, but the damage that will be done will be much and that is why we seized them,” he said.

Aliyu said his unit also seized 22 cars, including nine bulletproof cars.

According to him, the cars worth about N1.2billion were intercepted inside a bush in Idiroko axis of Ogun state while others were raided in different hidden warehouses in Lagos.

“This is the second time I will be briefing the press since I was here.

The first time, I told you how we seized contraband goods worth N1.5 billion within 2 weeks in office.

“Now, we have seized 22 cars in which nine are bulletproof worth about N9.27million while other nonbulletproof worth N2.4 million.” He said his officers intercepted 11,000 bags of 50 kilogrammes rice barely one month after it seized 3,000 bags.

“We seize bags of rice on daily basis.

If you wait a bit, you will see my officers bring in seized bags of rice.

Mosttimes they come in convoy and immediately they see our officers, some will escape while others were arrested.” Other seizures made include 25 litres of vegetable oil and 245 parcels of India hemp worth N19 million.

“We don’t have any arrested suspects,” Mr Aliyu added.

