Customs intercepts N10.4m worth of Indian Hemp ordered by Bandits in Katsina

250 parcels of cannabis sativa(Indian Hemp) worth over N10.4m, allegedly on the way to Katsina State for bandits consumption ,was intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) , the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, has said.

Vanguard reports the Comptroller of FOU Zone B Kaduna, A.B. Hamisu, said other drugs seized by the FOU include: 75,582 suspected tablets of Tramadol worth over N29.7m. This he said also promotes banditry and other forms of criminality.

1,582 tablets of D5 worth N12,720,011.68 which is not good for circulation because it can stimulate crime, were also seized.”

“The culprits were arrested in a notorious Basari Area in Katsina.I am sure the hemp was destined for the bandits as the illicit product was well packaged.”

We are appealing to members of the public who have information on such Illicit items to make same available to security agencies for prompt action.”

“Whoever has information on such should please pass it on to us. Whatever information we receive is under confidentiality,” he promised.