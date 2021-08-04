Customs nabs 3 with N22.3bn pangolin scales

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Wednesday nabbed three smugglers who specialise in sales of banned endangered species with huge kilograms of Pangolin scales and Elephant tusks valued at N22.3 billion.

Controller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ali, while displaying the seizures in Lagos Wednesday put the weight at 17,137.44 kilograms of Pangolin scales (196 sacks), 870.44 kilograms of Elephant tusks and 4.60 kilograms of Pangolin claws.

The items were evacuated at a location on the eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos state after proper examination.

Alli said a series of extensive collaborations yielded credible intelligence that triggered swift and comprehensive actions by the Customs Intelligence Unit and Headquarters Strikeforce.

The customs helmsman affirmed that the seizures is in line with Section 63 “e” and “g” of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap 45 LFN 2004 as amended, adding that it falls under Export prohibition schedule VI of the extant Common External Tariff, which prohibits their exportation.

“Nigeria is a signatory to CITES convention hence cannot be used as a transit hub. This feast is a testimony of what sincere collaboration between nations can achieve for our world and individual nations in particular.

“Already three suspects who are non-nationals have been arrested. They are Mr. Traore Djakonba, Mr. Isiak Musa and Mr. Mohammed Bereta. The kingpin, Mr. Berete Morybinet, is on the run thinking he can evade the long arm of the law. Security agencies at all entry and exit points are on red alert to track and arrest him to face justice. He is therefore advised in his interest to surrender himself to the NCS,” he added.

He stated that the customs have concluded plans to charge the suspects to court and warned that similar action would be extended to persons and organisations remotely connected to this or any illegal wildlife trade.

He said: “While thanking our partners, especially the wildlife justice commission, let me give assurances of the service’s determination to treat any and every information with utmost confidentiality and swift appropriate action to them this tide of illegality.