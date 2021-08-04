Customs nabs 3 with N22.3bn worth of Pangolin scales, elephant tusks

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have nabbed 3 smugglers who specialize in sales of banned endangered species with huge kilograms of Pangolin scales and Elephant tusks valued at N22.3 billion.

Controller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ali, while displaying the seizures in Lagos on Wednesday put the weight at 17,137.44 kilograms of Pangolin scales (196 sacks), 870.44 kilograms of Elephant tusks and 4.60 kilograms of Pangolin claws.

The items were evacuated at a location on the eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos State after proper examination.

Alli said a series of extensive collaborations yielded credible intelligence that triggered swift and comprehensive actions by the Customs Intelligence Unit and Headquarters Strikeforce.

The Customs helmsman affirmed that the seizures is inline with Section 63 “e” and “g” of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap 45 LFN 2004 as amended, adding that it falls under Export prohibition schedule VI of the extant Common External Tariff, which prohibits their exportation.

“Nigeria is a signatory to CITES convention hence cannot be used as a transit hub. This feast is a testimony of what sincere collaboration between nations can achieve for our world, and individual nations in particular.