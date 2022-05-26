Customs nabs cannabis, rice worth N190m on waterways

32 sacks stocked with cannabis sativa weighing 1,437kg and valued at One Hundred and Sixty Eight Million Naira (N168,000,000.00) have been seized by the Western Marine Command (WMC) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos.

The command also intercepted parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Twenty Nine Million, Six Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand Naira (N29, 684, 000.00), the contrabands were intercepted in a wooden boat following credible intelligence at Oko-Aja beach, the customs disclosed in Lagos.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the amphibian command, Comptroller Abubakar Umar told journalists the foreign parboiled rice is suspected to have been smuggled from neighbouring Benin Republic into the country.

The rest confiscated items included parboiled rice concealed in 35 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 30kg of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 8 kegs of Spaghetti noodles, 250 sachets of pepper onion tomato.

Also, 71 pairs of second hand shoes, 10 sacks of second hand clothing, 4 boats and 2 engines conveying them were impounded.

Umar explained that the seized cannabis has been handed over to officials of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

