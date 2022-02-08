Customs redeploy 37 Comptrollers as spokesman, Attah heads Kebbi Command

A major shakeup carried out by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seen the hitherto National Public Relations officer of the service, Comptroller Joseph Oboshi Attah redeployed to head the Kebbi Command.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) on Monday approved the deployment of the 37 Comptrollers to various Units, Departments and Commands across the country.

An electronic statement by the Deputy National PRO, Timi Bomodi, quoted the Customs CG as urging all the newly redeployed officers to ensure absolute compliance with extant fiscal policies and leverage on the efficient management of data to optimize trade facilitation and revenue collection in their new commands.

Ali charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by NCS management by bringing to bear their years of experience and training in trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities on their new assignment.

According to the document, among those redeployed in the exercise that takes immediate effect “…Are Comptroller AAS Oloyede who shall be moving from ICT/MOD to Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller SI Bomoi to FCT Command, while Comptroller Joseph Oboshi Attah will assume the office of Area Controller in Kebbi Command.

“Other postings are Comptroller BA Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller A Dappa-Williams to Eastern Marine Command, Compt. MA Umar Kano/Jigawa, Compt. KC Egwuh ICT/MOD, Compt. LM Mark Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi, Compt. T Tachio CTC Kano, Compt. AA Umar Western Marine, Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine, Compt. AC Ayalogu T & T and Compt. KD Ilesanmi will assume duty as Controller Board among others.