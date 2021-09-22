Customs seize contrabands worth over N120m

The Federal Operations Unit, zone ‘C’ (FOUC) of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced that it seized fake and contraband products worth over N120 million between July and August.

Comptroller Yusuf Lawal, who made the disclosure on Monday listed the goods to include 130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5,460,000m and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products without a registration number from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The products, valued at N76,335,000 were intercepted along the Okada/ Benin express way.

He said the cosmetic products include 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert; 790 cartons of Facial Wash, 232 cartons of Carotone Cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Goddess Gloss.