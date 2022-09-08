Customs seizes 7,000 pieces of donkey genitals at Lagos airport

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport Cargo Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 7000 pieces of male donkey genitals being smuggled out of the country to Hong Kong.

The command’s Customs Area Controller, Sambo Dangaladima, disclosed while addressing journalists.

“The importers falsely declared these illegal wildlife parts as cow male genitals. After due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals. It is the first time we are seizing this type of item. We will not allow such illegal wildlife trade thrive under our watch,” he said.

The donkey genitals were handed over to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service represented by Deputy Superintendent, Adebimpe Adetunji.

The command also handed 912 packs of 39, 39,941 tablets of fake pharmaceutical products illegally imported from Pakistan to an official of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

