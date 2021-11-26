Customs seizes armoured vehicle, others worth N300m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOUC), has disclosed that it had seized an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate and other contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million.

The FOUC comptroller, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, who disclosed this,said this while showcasing the seized items as he addressed newsmen in Owerri.

Ibrahim listed other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth N158,734,742 million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N11,760,000 million.

Other seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4,560,000 million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131,400,000million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11,700,00 0million.

Ibrahim said the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads with seven suspects arrested.

He thanked the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.) for his logistics support to the Zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him.

“We recorded this sterling feat between October 14, 2021, when I took over as FOUC Comptroller and November 13, 2021, largely due to the leadership style of the Comptroller-General and the entire management team of the Service.

”We pledge to continue justifying the incentives and logistics support we receive which includes a recent additional supply of 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles which are already being used in our patrol and surveillance activities.

”We urge the general public to join the service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation’s economy. We also warn economic saboteurs who will want to use this festive season for their nefarious activities to desist from such illegal business,” he said.