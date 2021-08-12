Customs seizes N91m prohibited goods in ilorin

The Joint Border Patrol Team, Sector 3 of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ilorin, has seized prohibited goods worth N91 million.

The Sector Commander, Compt. Olugbenga Peters, disclosed this at a news conference at the Custom House in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Peters said that from the records made available by NNPC/DPR, only 13 petrol tankers were granted approval to load petroleum products every week to border communities, to prevent excess products being smuggled out.

He however warned that escort officers of the approved petroleum tankers loaded with petrol to the point of discharge should not be mistaken for smuggling out of the country.

He said that it was part of the strategies to avoid same products from being smuggled out or diverted.

The sector commander said: ”Since my assumption of duty late 2020, we have seized 154,404 liters of petroleum products, with a duty paid value of N91,236,450.”

He said that smugglers have continued to advance with their techniques of smuggling and have resorted to using sacks to smuggle petroleum products.

“I want to warn these criminal elements operating in the sector that any method, scheme or tactics used, shall be uncovered, arrested and prosecuted.

“We are more determined than ever to make the sector uncomfortable for them, as the sector will henceforth beam its search light on trucks with sacks,” he said.