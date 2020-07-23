Customs to acquire N10.5bn scanners, patrol boats



The federal government on Wednesday approved the purchase of scanners and boats worth N10.5 billion for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The projects include cargo scanners for the Onne and Port Harcourt ports in Rivers state, and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos state, as well as 10 assault and carrier boats.



The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the contract for the three cargo scanners, which had already been awarded at $18.12 million and N3.255 billion for the foreign and local components, was a revision of an earlier approval from 2018.

She also announced the FEC’s approval for the purchase of five assault boats and five patrol boats for the Customs Service.



“We presented two memos. The first memo was sought council’s approval for the revision of a contract that was previously approved by the council in 2018 for the supply and installation of three numbers Rapsican mobile cargo scanners.”