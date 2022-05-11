Customs to penalise officers for assaulting Delta Gov’s aide

A viral video on social media in which officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were seen assaulting one Samsom Nwachukwu, an aide to the Delta state Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa has landed the errant officers in trouble.

On Monday, Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Timi Bomodi disclosed that the culprit and members of his team from the unit have all been withdrawn from patrol duties and are under administrative investigation at the Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The team from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C, Owerri, Imo State, the statement explained will face the full wrath of the service laws.

The general public he added are assured of the service’s commitment to their welfare and safety of all citizens just as the NCS said it abhors seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

The document reads “the attention of the Nigeria Customs Service, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media. In it, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday the 7th of May 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

“This officer and other members of that team from FOU Zone ‘C’ have since been withdrawn from patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.”

