Customs warns against consuming smuggled rice 

Three weeks to the Christmas celebrations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned members of the public to be wary of buying smuggled rice as most of them are not safe for consumption.

Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Jerry Attah, who gave the warning in Lagos, said smugglers always take advantage of festive periods to perpetuate illegal activities including smuggling of fake rice, most of which are purchased by unsuspecting consumers.

He said, “Every festive period like Christmas, Sallah or Easter comes with celebration and during celebration; some unpatriotic element would always hide under the guise to perpetuate illegal trade. It is our advice that Nigerians should watch out for whatever they buy and consume to be sure that it is safe.

“We are appealing to the general public to also be patriotic before they buy anything for the season. They should watch out and look for the expiry date very well to ensure that what you are taking is safe even though we have not had any issue or complaint of plastic rice this year.”

Attah said the unit has intercepted over 35,000 bags of smuggled rice (equivalent of 29 trailer loads) within the last three months.

The Customs anti-smuggling unit, he said, is putting in place necessary machineries to ensure smuggled rice don’t find their way into the Nigerian market.

