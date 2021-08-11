Customs Zone ‘B’ Strike Force seizes N234m smuggled goods

Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force Team, Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna has seized smuggled items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N234,411,763:00 in the second quarter of 2021.

Coordinator of the CGC Strike Force Zone ‘B’, Deputy Comptroller (DC) Oseni Olorukoba, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday, said smugglers were threats to Nigeria’s economy, but the Customs will not allow them run down the nation’s economy and return it to recession.

He listed items intercepted to include 1,708 (50kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice, 1,419 cartons of foreign GIV soap, 255 sacks of foot wears, 57 cartons of sandals, 1,145 kegs of 25ltrs vegetable oil, 271 bales of second hand clothing and 16 units of vehicle as means of conveyance.



Other seized items are; 157 packets of sex enhancer drugs, 307 cartons of spaghetti, macaroni couscous, 24 (50kg) bags of NPK fertilizer, 11 cartons of condensed milk, 20 cartons of milky cream, 42 cartons of Algerian dates, 3,600 litres of petroleum products (PMS), 30,000 litres of diesel (AGO) and 5, 349 pieces/4 cartons of unregistered drugs.



The Strike Force Team Coordinator said within the period under review, two suspects were apprehended in connection with some of the seizures but granted administrative bail. He said the successes recorded were largely due to intelligence efforts, adding that there will be no hiding place for smugglers in the zone.

“I wish to warn smugglers to relocate from the zone or have us to contend with or they should desist and embrace legitimate businesses. Fight against smuggling is a collective efforts, hence my appeal to the general public to assist with credible information that will help in the discharge of our duties effectively and efficiently.



“We must join hands to fight them because they are threat not only to our health as a nation, but also to the economy of our dear country. If they are allowed, they will run down the economy and return the country to recession. The Nigeria Customs will not allow that to happen,” he said.