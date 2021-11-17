Cute Abiola in our custody over breach of social media policy- Navy

The Nigerian Navy has Wednesday debunked a report by an online medium that one of its personnel OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA also known as Cute Abiola has gone missing.

A statement by Navy spokesperson Commodore Suleman Dahun said Abiola is currently under custody in his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders.

It warns personnel to always comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to an online new story which claims that a naval personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA, who incidentally is a popular comedian known as Cute Abiola, has gone missing. The Nigerian Navy wishes to categorically debunk this false news report currently trending online.

“OSCOMP Abdulgafar is currently under custody in his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders. The Nigerian Navy wishes to avail itself this incident to remind its personnel to comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy in their usage of social media platforms.

“ The Policy, amongst others, is emplaced to protect their personal safety and security as well as the information integrity of the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Related

No tags for this post.