CVR: INEC declares 8.8 new million registrants 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared update on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the country.

According to figures posted on Wednesday after the public holidays by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the total number of fresh registrants were 8,855,996 in quarter 4, week 3 as at 7am, on Monday 2nd May 2022.

This figure comprised completed registration totalling 5,415,619, online 2,379,063 while the figure for physical registrants was 3,036,556.

The number of male registrants were 2,688,246, the female: 2,727,373, People with Disabilities (PWDs) is 45,412 while the figure for the youth is 3,745,129

