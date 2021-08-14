CVR: INEC disowns fake online portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it has discovered a fake online portal on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in circulation on the social media platform.

The election umpire stated this in a press release, by its National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter education committee, Festus Okoye Esq, posted on it’s Facebook page, Friday.

He said the attention of the commission was drawn to a post, being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021,” Okoye said.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it.”

He said the Commission has not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.” he said.