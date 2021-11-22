CVR: INEC records 4.2m in 2nd quarter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that fresh registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the second quarter, week 7, as at 7am Monday 22nd November 2021, stood at 4,297,494.

In a weekly update released Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated that completed online and physical registrants stood at 1,856,771

He said the number of male that completed registration is 941,098 while the number of females that completed registration is 915,673

Also the number of Persons Living With Disability who completed the registration stood at 18,705 .

The update noted that online registration stood at 741,183 while physical registration is 1,115,588

According to the update, the number of youth between 18- 34 years stood at 1,326,067.