CVR: INEC records 9.2m registrants in week 5

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday released figures recorded in quarter four, week five as at 7am, Monday 16th May 2022 on the ongoing voter registration.

According to figures from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the figure for fresh registrants was 9,238,991.

Those who completed the registration totalled 5,845,751 which comprised 2,584,548 online registration and physical registration 3,261,203.

In the classification, the number of male registrants was 2,903,003, female 2,942,748, People living with Disabilities (PWDs) 48,252 while the number of youth was 4,045,520.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

