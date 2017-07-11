CVR: INEC registers 40,572 voters in Borno

By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri Th e Borno State Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has recorded about 47, 572 new registered voters during the ongoing CVR, making it one of the fi ve states with highest newly registered voters. Th e commission has also approved additional 11 new registration centers in Borno state in 10 local government areas out of the 27 LGAs of the state with a view to capturing more eligible voters.

Th e Administrative Secretary of INEC, Borno State, Alhaji Abfdulhamid Buba, who stated this Monday in his offi ce at a press briefi ng with newsmen said, “a total number of 8105 PVCs have been replaced/defaced, 731 cases have been transferred, 20,043 PVCs have been distributed successfully to their owners and 73,233 PBCs were not collected or unclaimed due to either death, relocation, transfer deployment, displacement and other reasons following the Boko Haram insurgency and employment” .

He said the newly approved additional 11 registration centers include two centers in Askira Uba LGA, to be located at Uba and Lassa towns, one in Banki town of Bama LGA, one in Miringa Primary School of Biu LGA, 777 Housing Estate in Damboa LGA and Bakassi IDPs Camp in Gwoza LGA. Others include; one in Mamusari primary school in old Maiduguri of Jere LGA, one at Pompomari Primary School in Konduga LGA, one at Mafoni Day Secondary School in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council MMC, one to be located at Mohammed Goni College if Legal and Islamic Studies Damasak of Mobbar LGA and one at Teachers Village for Ngala LGA. He said to this eff ect, series of meetings were held with all the stakeholders to intimate them of the new development and other critical and relevant issues while two days training for the INEC staff was also conducted on handling of the new cetera between 29th and 30th June 2017.