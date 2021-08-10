CVR: IPAC berates INEC over pre-registration

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Plateau state chapter, has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The state chapter chairman, Hon. Abubakar Dogara, made the criticism, in an interview with newsmen, Tuesday in Jos.

He said the online pre-registration exercise is a another means of disenfranchising many Nigerians.

“Many prospective eligible voters, mostly those in the villages that do not have phone, or computers and have no data to pre-register are clearly disenfranchised,” he said.



The IPAC boss, said even in the cities, people are having it very difficult to get fully registered.

“For INEC to provide only one capturing centre, per local government is another cause for concern.

“People that pre-registered online, will also have to go far distance to complete their registration, is also not good for the exercise,” he stressed.

According to him, the ideal situation should have been, INEC mobilising its staff out to various pooling units to physically registered people.



“Our expectations is that, having INEC known that it will continue to register prospective voters, a budget should have been made to mobilise own staff and Youth Copers, to register the people at pooling units,” he said.