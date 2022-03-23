CVR: Ogun records low voters’ registration- REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State, Mr Niyi Ijalaye, has described the voters’ registration in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) between November 2021 and March 2022 in the state as “abysmally low” compared to other South West states.

The Commissioner made this known while addressing newsmen, Wednesday, at the INEC office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ijalaye stated that Ogun recorded 22,167 registrants as at November, 2021, in the exercise which commenced on June 28, 2021, across the nation.

He, however, noted with delight, that the state had experienced an appreciable increase in the registration between November, 2021, and March, 2022.

“The registration figure for the state as at our previous meeting on the CVR in November, was abysmally low.

“Then, it was 22,167, but now, we are at par with other states in the South-West region.

“As at Monday, March 21, the CVR figure for Ogun is now 85,600 completed registration,” he said.

He however attributed the increase to the renewed and collective efforts of INEC’ staff and effective collaborations with stakeholders, particularly, newsmen and leaders of political parties in the state.

Ijalaye added that the devolution of the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) to the 236 electoral wards in the state, was also partly responsible for the rise

“I wish to appreciate our critical stakeholders, especially, leaders of political parties and the members of the press for collaborating with us in achieving the feat.

“I wish to solicit your continuous support and collaborations in all of our future endeavors,” he said