CVR: Over 2m Nigerians registered online in 8weeks – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday stated that “the number of fresh registrants since the launch of the online registration portal on 28th June 2021 has now exceeded two million.”

A statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education (IVEC) Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said “as at 7am today Monday 23rd August 2021, the number of new registrants is 2,215,832.”

The statement continued, “Similarly, four weeks ago, the Commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in our states and local government area offices nationwide.

“The number of completed registration now stands at 430,363.

“Detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by State/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

“Once again, the commission appeals to all eligible citizens who have not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so.

“For emphasis, the commission wishes to reiterate that those who have already registered as voters need not register again.

“However, those who wish to transfer to another place where they wish to vote in future elections or who have issues with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) may apply online or in-person for resolution.”